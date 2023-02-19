Odisha: Woman sarpanch uses drone to drop pension at divyang’s doorstep, Watch

Nuapada: A woman sarpanch in Nuapada district of Odisha used a drone and successfully dropped pension at a divyang’s doorstep recently. The incident was reported from Bhutkapada village under Bhaleswar Panchayat of the district.

One Hetaram Satanami of Bhutkapada village could not go to the Bhaleswar Panchayat office, which is two kilometres away, to receive his pension money because he is a divyang and his house is located inside jungles. However, Sarojbai Agarwal, the local Sarpanch made arrangements and dropped Satanami’s pension money at his doorstep with the help of a drone.

“My village is situated inside the jungle and as I am unable to walk because of my disability, the Sarpanch sent my pension with the help of a drone. I thank him,” said Satanami.

Speaking about the incident, the sarpanch said, “The village is situated inside the forest and as he is unable to come to the Panchayat office to receive his money under the Madhubabu pension scheme, I sent it with the help of a drone.”

