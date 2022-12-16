Odisha: Woman returns to husband’s house after 22 years with son, protests for rights

Bhadrak: A woman returned to her husband’s house after 22 years along with her son in Bhadrak district of Odisha. However, the husband and her in-laws are no more interested to add her to the family. Hence, the lady set in dharna in front of her husband’s house for two days but as she failed to impress, finally filed a complaint at the Police Station. The incident took place in Sukadevpur village in Basudevpur area of the district.

The woman has been identified as Nitu Das. For the last 22 years she was living at the father’s house in Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, Kalpataru Das, son of Karunakara Das of Sukadevpur was employed in the Army. About 22 years back, he was posted in Madhya Pradesh when he fell in love with a local girl named Nitu Das. Later in the year 2000, he allegedly married the girl in Madhya Pradesh, the woman claimed.

Later, Kalpataru brought his wife to Sukadevpur. After living here for two years, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. Later, Nitu was allegedly mentally and physically harassed and tortured by her in-laws and drove her away from home. Hence, she went back to her father’s place in Madhya Pradesh along with her 2 year old son.

Since then she did not return to Sukadevpur due to the fear of getting thrashed, she claimed. After 22 years, as his son turned a youth, he repeatedly asked about his father when Nitu decided to return to Sukadevpur and claim her rights as wife of Kalpataru.

However, after returning back to the village Nitu found that her husband has married for the second time and he has a son and a daughter from his second wife. Meanwhile Kalpataru has also taken retirement from the Army services and these days working with the Postal department in Balasore.

Nitu and his son returned to Sukadevpur and went to the in-laws’ house but as they did not allow the two, they protested in front of the house for two days.

Since, even after the protest her in-laws did not accept, the woman had no other way but to go to the Police. She went to Basudevpur Police Station and lodged an FIR in this regard. She has told that till she does not get back her rights as a wife, she would not leave this place.