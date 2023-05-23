Odisha woman police SI suspended for taking bribe & abducting man to withdraw complaint

Mohana: The former Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mohana police station in Gajapati district of Odisha was suspended on charges of taking bribe and abducting a man to withdraw a complaint filed against her. The suspended SI has been identified as Jyotsna Ray.

It is to be noted here that Jyotsna Ray had taken a bribe of Rs 20,000 from one Prerit Majhi of Nudruj village to release his auto-rickshaw, which was seized by her for allegedly transporting ganja. However, after she did not release the three-wheeler, he filed a complaint against her at the police station on March 25. But no action was taken against Ray.

Not knowing what to do the next to get his auto-rickshaw, Majhi sought the help of Mohana Journalist Association. Following which, a group of scribes reached the police station and protested the incident on March 27.

Later, Jyotsna Ray returned the money to Majhi and released his three-wheeler. However, she was transferred to the district headquarters, Paralakhemundi, after the matter came to the notice of the Superintendent of Police.

On April 26, Jyotsna came to Mohana to give witness in a rape case. During that time, she allegedly abducted Majhi with the help of her three associates and threatened him to write an undertaking stating that the bribe demand by her was false.

However, the complainant somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the abductors and lodged another complaint at Mohana police station against the woman SI and her associates.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the Gajapati SP suspended Jyotsna Ray from her services yesterday. A departmental probe into the matter also has been initiated.