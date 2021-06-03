Odisha Woman MLA Sets Example! Deposits Money In Post Office In The Name Of Deceased Covid Patient’s Daughters

By WCE
Sunanda Das

Jajpur: Bari MLA Sunanda Das, who has always been in the spotlight for her works, has set an example for others by helping the daughters of those who died in Covid-19.

Das, instead of giving cash, reportedly made fixed deposits in the Post Office for 22 daughters of deceased Covid patients. She has deposited Rs 5,000 each in the name of every single girl.

In the first phase, the legislature has assisted 22 girls from 13 families of 6 Gram Panchayats – Swainkhand , Golkunda , Dharapur , Serapur, Chandanpur and Bainsiria .

The exemplary initiative of the legislature has been praised by people of all sections of life.

