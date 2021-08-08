Odisha: Woman maoist surrenders before Kandhamal SP

Phulbani: A 22-year old woman maoist, Kanti Mallik surrended before Kandhamal SP in Odisha on Sunday. She was a member of the KKBN division and a red rebels since 2018.

A resident of Gangaranga village under Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district. She is suspected to be involved in many LWE relaed incidents.

Seeing the development works carried out out by the state Government, she realised the futility of violent path of Naxalism and thus decided to join the main stream.

There is increase of regular anti naxalite operation in interior areas of the Kandhamal district subsequent continuous fear of police action also contributed to her surrender.

She also got disillusioned with the behavior of senior Maoist leaders. There is an establishment of new COBs in the interior areas of the Kandhamal district obstructing/preventing movement and activities of the Naxals.