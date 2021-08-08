Odisha: Woman maoist surrenders before Kandhamal SP

By WCE 1
maoist surrender in odisha

Phulbani: A 22-year old woman maoist, Kanti Mallik surrended before Kandhamal SP in Odisha on Sunday. She was a member of the KKBN division and a red rebels since 2018.

A resident of Gangaranga village under Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district. She is suspected to be involved in many LWE relaed incidents.

Related News

Huge cache of Spurious tobacco seized in Cuttack, one…

Odisha police seize counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 13…

Seeing the development works carried out out by the state Government, she realised the futility of violent path of Naxalism and thus decided to join the main stream.

There is increase of regular anti naxalite operation in interior areas of the Kandhamal district subsequent continuous fear of police action also contributed to her surrender.

She also got disillusioned with the behavior of senior Maoist leaders. There is an establishment of new COBs in the interior areas of the Kandhamal district obstructing/preventing movement and activities of the Naxals.

You might also like
State

Huge cache of Spurious tobacco seized in Cuttack, one detained

State

Odisha police seize counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 13 lakhs, 6 arrested

State

Odisha woman gives birth to four babies at SCB Medical in Cuttack

State

Odisha registers 69 more Covid-19 deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.