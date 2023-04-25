Odisha: Woman kills lover with husband’s help, chops off body

Baripada: In a ghastly incident, a woman from Jharkhand allegedly killed her boyfriend, a resident of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district with the help of her husband and chopped off the body into four pieces recently.

According to reports, one Inushree Mahanty, the wife of Dambrudhar Mohanty of the Rairangpur area had filed a police complaint after he went missing from Jamshedpur, his workplace, since March 20.

As part of investigation, the Rairangpur Police reached Jamshedpur on Sunday and arrested Sonari resident Khushboo Sagar and her husband Kamalkant Sagar, who had allegedly killed Dambrudhar over his extramarital affair with Khusbu and stashed the body in two suitcases after cutting it into pieces.

After arresting the accused couple, police also seized recovered Dambrudhar’s head in a bag near Jambani of Kamalpur-Bodam police station border and the abdominal part of the body near Thanthani Ghati of Patmada.

A scientific team also joined the cops to help in the investigation, said sources adding that further probe is underway to trace the other two pieces of Dambrudhar ‘s body.