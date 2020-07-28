Cuttack: A woman died after she was reportedly being hit by a crane in Odisha’s Cuttack district early this morning. The incident has taken place Radhagovindpur Chhak under Athagarh police limits.

According to sources, the woman who has been identified as Sushma Sahu (40) was hit by a speeding crane while crossing the road to pluck flowers this morning around 7 am. The mishap was so severe that Sushma died on the spot.

The crane also rammed into a house after hitting Sushma.

Athagarh Police recovered Sushma’s body and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem. They also have started an investigation and launched a search operation to trace the driver of the crane who fled the spot after the accident.