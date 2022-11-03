Odisha: Woman journo enters hostel in Puri beats up warden!

Puri: A woman journalist has entered a women’s hostel in Nimapara college and beaten up students and the warden, the video of which has gone viral.

The students of this college have threatened to hold an agitation in case a probe is not initiated into the above-stated matter.

On the other hand the woman journalist has brought allegations against the college authorities. Police has initiated a probe into the matter.

There has been a major protest in the college following this incident. According to the woman journalist, her sister was being harassed since two months in the hostel.

She had allegedly reached the hostel to take her sister and go to the police station to lodge a complaint relating to this matter on October 30, 2022.

The woman journalist has further alleged that the hostel authorities refused to let her sister go with her. The Nimapara police is investigating into the matter.

However, the police has refused to give any opinion relating to this matter to the media. Further details regarding this issue is awaited.