Mayurbhanj: A woman was seen approaching Udala Police for justice on Tuesday along with her 3 month old son. She went to the Police Station reportedly after being tortured by her in-laws for dowry.

As per reports, Asish Kumar Sethi of Bagabasa village under Khunta Police limits had married Laxmipriya one year ago. The couple has been blessed with a son.

However, as per the complaint, Laxmipriya has been tortured by her in laws. Her husband lives at another place for his job.

On Monday night her in-laws reportedly drove Laxmipriya out of the house and also took away her child. As a result, she sat on the Verandah for the whole night.

After the incident came to the notice of the villagers, they rescued Laxmipriya and intimated her father about it. Her family members reached the spot and rescued her and along with the child and took them to their house.

On Tuesday Laxmipriya approached Udala Police to lodge complaint against her in laws. On the other hand, her husband has refuted the allegations.