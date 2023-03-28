odisha woman gives birth to three sons

Koraput: In a rare case, a woman gave birth to three children at SNL hospital in Koraput district of Odisha. All the three of the newborns are sons.

The woman was identified as Sunita Khada of Dandagudi village under Nandapur block in the Koraput district. She was admitted to the Nandapur Hospital on Monday after she started having labour pain. Later she was shifted to SNL hospital in Koraput. Prior to this, she had given birth to two boys already. Now, on her third delivery, she gave birth to twins.

Both the mother and babies are safe and healthy. After the birth, the newborns were kept in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

The weight of the three newborns are 2 kg, 1.75, and 1.65, respectively.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal thanked the medical staff and doctors for performing the delivery without any complications. He also discussed with the mother’s family and inquired about her health condition. The woman’s husband Hari Khada has also thanked the doctors and staffs of the Shaheed Laxman Naik Medical College for their efforts.

Notably, a natural conception of triplets is extremely rare. Besides, the delivery in such cases is usually very complicated.