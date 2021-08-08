Odisha woman gives birth to four babies at SCB Medical in Cuttack

By WCE 1
woman gives birth to 4 babies

Cuttack: In a very rare moment, a woman from Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district gives birth to four children at a time at SCB Medical & College in Cuttack on Saturday evening.

The woman has been identified as Chabita Nayak, wife of Birendra Nayak, a native of Dihapada area of Bhanjanagar.

All of them of four babies are girls, said sources. The babies are kept under observation due to their low weight.

Sources says, Chabita was admitted in a local hospital in Bhanjanagar, after her health condition deteriorated she was admitted to SCB Medical & College in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Gynecology and Obesity Professor Dr Tushar Kar informed that the weight of the four girls is 1 kg, 800gm, 650 gms and 400gms.

The children are now admitted at the ICU of the Gynecology department as their condition is stated to be critical.

