Odisha: Woman found hanging in bathroom, murder by in-laws alleged

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident the body of a married woman was found hanging inside the bathroom in Odisha’s Bharadrak district on Wednesday. The incident took place in Bajarapur village under Ghanteshwar Police out post limit.

The deceased has been identified as Mitalata, daughter of Muralidhar Sahu of Moto area.

As per reports, Digambar Sahu, son of Panchanan Sahu had married Mitalata, daughter of Muralidhar Sahu of Moto area in last 2016.

Later the couple was blessed with a son who is now four year old. The deceased lady’s husband Digambar Sahu reportedly works in a private company in a foreign country.

Reportedly, today Mitalata had gone to the bathroom situated in the back yard of her in-law’s house to take bathe. As she did not return for long, her family members forcibly opened the gate and found that her body was hanging inside the bathroom.

Panchanan Sahu, father of Digambar Sahu lodged a complaint regarding this at Ghanteswar Police outpost. On the other hand based on a complaint lodged by the deceased girl’s family, police probe is going on.

The paternal family of the deceased woman has lodged a complaint at Bansada Police station in which the girl’s father has claimed that her father-in-law and brother-in-law have killed the woman. Following the complaint, Police have detained the father in law of the deceased woman.