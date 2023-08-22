Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha: Woman dies in Ghatagaon Ma Tarini temple while doing darshan

In a tragic incident, a woman died in Ghatagaon Ma Tarini temple while doing darshan in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

By Sudeshna Panda
The incident took place in the Ma Tarini temple when the elderly woman identified as Saraswati Behera of New park area in Bhubaneswar collapsed suddenly.

It is worth mentioning that, Saraswati had been to the Ma Tarini temple in Ghatagaon of Keonjhar today along with her family members. When all of a sudden she collapsed inside the temple premises.

The woman’s family immediately rushed her to the Ghatagaon community health center (CHC) for treatment, but the doctor declared her brought dead.

After receiving the report, the police have started an investigation into the incident. Further detailed report awaited.

