Odisha: Woman dies after edge of her Saree gets tangled in bike wheel

Balangir: In an unusual as well as sad incident a woman was killed while another man and a woman sustained critical injury in a road accident in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday.

In a rare affair, the accident took place after edge of the saree (Saree Kaani in local language) worn by the woman got tangled in the rear wheel of the bike on which they were travelling. The incident took place near Bagabahal village under Turekela Police limits.

The deceased woman has been identified as Geetanjali Rana of Bagabahal.

As per reports, a man and two women had went to collect rice from the Gram Panchayat office of Turekela block and when they were returning the accident took place. Judhisthir Rana was riding the bike while his wife Santoshini Rana and Geetanjali were the pillion riders.

When they were approaching Bagabahal Geetanjali fell from the bike after her saree got entangled in the rear wheel. The rider and the other pillion rider Santoshini also sustained critical injury in the accident.

Geetanjali was rushed to Turekela Community Health Centre following the accident. However, the doctors there declared her brought dead.