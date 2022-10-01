Odisha : Woman dies after being hit by speeding bike in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a speeding bike rider reportedly hit a woman and killed her on the spot, while she was returning home with her daughter in the Mahuladiha office slum area near Anandapur road in Thakurmunda here in Odisha this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kairi Kandiang (48) wife of Mangulu Kandiang. Besides, she was a resident of Dhenkisala slum in Bhaliadal village under Thakurmunda.

According to reports, this morning at 7:30 am, Kairi along with her brother had gone to bring her daughter home from the hostel, as her school was declared holiday due to Durga Puja.

While they were returning home by walking, an unidentified rider on a speeding bike hit Kairi from behind. Soon, the unidentified rider absconded from the spot before anyone could catch him.

As a result, Kairi sustained critical injuries. Soon the local people rushed her to hospital for treatment.

However, she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

On being informed, Mahuldia police reached the spot, seized Kairi’s body and sent it for the autopsy.

In the meantime, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter to nab the absconded bike rider.