Odisha: Woman delivers baby inside train in Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: A new life was welcomed in a train after a woman passenger gave birth to a baby boy at Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha on Saturday evening.

The woman, identified as Ayesha Khatun (20) delivered the baby after the train arrived in Bhubaneswar at about 5 pm, East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said.

As per reports, on getting information regarding assistance to the pregnant lady passenger in coach S-4 of the train no-02245, LSI Sachala pradhan and meri saheli team promptly attended the said train which arrived on platform no -05 at 16.44 hrs.

After arrival of train the ‘My saheli’ team rendered assistance for isolating the lady passenger and helped her in delivery. The pregnant lady gave birth to a male baby at 16.55 hrs with the assistance of Meri saheli team.

Later, the Railway doctor and staff attended the passenger and checked the condition of the passenger. As per suggestion of the doctor the mother and the new born baby were sent to be admitted in Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar by 108 Ambulance.