Odisha: Woman critical after coming in contact with fire while lighting ‘Jagara Dipa’

Bhanjanagar: The Maha Shivratri celebration turned tragic for a woman after she came in contact with fire while lighting the ‘Jagara Dipa’ in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

According to reports, saree of a woman devotee caught fire while she was lighting the lamp at Shiva temple on the occasion of Jagara jatra at Badadodanga village under Gangapur Police station limits of the district.

The woman’s family members and temple administration rescued her after dousing the flame. However, by that time, she had received critical burn injuries throughout her body.

The woman was admitted at the Bhanjanagar hospital for treatment. However, the doctor who attended to her informed that her condition is critical.