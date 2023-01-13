Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree remains untraced, bike recovered

In a shocking incident, Rajashree Swain an Odisha woman cricketer has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Cuttack. Police have recovered her bike from a forest.

It is worth mentioning that Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had lodged a complaint with Mangalabag police.

The cricketer was a part of the 25-member team that had participated in a cricket training camp in Cuttack. However, she went missing due to stress of not being selected.

Details awaited.