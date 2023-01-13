Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree remains untraced, bike recovered

Rajashree Swain an Odisha woman cricketer has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Cuttack from January 11.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
odisha woman cricketer missing

In a shocking incident, Rajashree Swain an Odisha woman cricketer has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Cuttack. Police have recovered her bike from a forest.

It is worth mentioning that Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had lodged a complaint with Mangalabag police.

Related News

Commissionerate Police releases information booklet for…

Odisha: Government officer in Kalahandi under vigilance…

Biju Patnaik’s Dakota aircraft to be transported to…

Archana Nag sextortion racket: ED attaches bungalow worth…

The cricketer was a part of the 25-member team that had participated in a cricket training camp in Cuttack. However, she went missing due to stress of not being selected.

Details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.