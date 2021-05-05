Khordha: The Bolgarh Police in Khordha district of Odisha allegedly did not receive complaint from a victim woman, but also drove her out of police station. Getting no other way, the woman preferred to sleep in front of the entrance gate of the Police Station late at night and later rescued by locals. Video of the incident has gone viral.

As per reports, a woman from Kalamatia village under Bolgarh police limits of the district had gone to Bolgarh police station to lodge complaint against her husband on Tuesday night.

According to the complainant, her husband thrashed her on Tuesday night and chased her to kill for which she ran to Bolgarh Police Station for help. However, she said that Bolgarh police did not receive her complaint and drove her away from the police station and locked the entrance gate.

The frightened woman did not return home fearing that her husband would further attack and preferred to sleep in front of the police station gate. It was already late at night and the place was lonely.

Later a youth who was going on the road noticed the woman sleeping in front of the Police Station gate at night. He called for some locals. They broke the lock and entered inside but found that the inner grill was also locked from inside. After several efforts a constable, who was sleeping inside, awoke and said that no senior officials are there. The visual has gone viral.

We are yet to receive reaction of the concerned police personnel in this matter.