Jajpur patient

Odisha woman carried on trolley-rickshaw to hospital; dies

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Jajpur : In a shocking incident, an ailing woman was carried on a trolley- rickshaw to  the District Headquarters Hospital here in Odisha on Tuesday as her relatives could not get an ambulance despite repeated attempts. Later, the doctor declared her ‘brought dead’.

The deceased has been identified as Mali Majhi of Trilochanpur village under Jajpur Sadar police limits in the district.

According to reports, Majhi suffered from fever today following which her family members tried to call the services of 108 ambulance but in vain.

Left with no option, her relatives decided to carry Mali on a trolley-rickshaw to the hospital. However, the ambulance reached midway and took her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

