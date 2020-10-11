ailing woman carried in trolley dies

Odisha Woman carried by husband on trolley for 70 kms succumbs in hospital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, an ailing woman who was carried by her husband in a trolley rickshaw from Puri to Cuttack dies today at SCB Medical, Cuttack.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sukanti Bhoi.

The woman was brought to SCB Medical College and Hospital on a trolley rickshaw all the way from Puri by her husband, Kabir Bhoi yesterday.

Related News

Two killed in group clash over laying of water pipeline in…

CM Naveen inaugurates revamped Taladanda Canal Road in…

Miscreants Loot Money, Jewelry From House At Gun Point In…

92 new Covid-19 cases detected in Cuttack city

The woman’s husband said he didn’t have money to hire a vehicle and therefore he carried his wife on a trolley rickshaw from Sakhigopal on friday. The duo arrived at SCB in the afternoon after covering a distance of about 70 km.

Immediately, Sukanti was admitted to the surgery ward of the hospital and her treatment started, said SCB Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Maharana.

The hospital authorities conducted an ultrasound of the patient yesterday and found that she had suspected liver malignancy.

However, her health condition deteriorated today morning and she died in the afternoon today, said Maharana.

You might also like
State

Government job for bachelor’s degree holders in SEBI; Apply soon

State

Odisha’s Puri Beach Receives Blue Flag Certification

State

211 Local Contact Cases Among 290 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

State

BJP Declares Candidates For By Polls In Odisha’s Balasore And Tirtol

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.