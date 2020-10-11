Odisha Woman carried by husband on trolley for 70 kms succumbs in hospital

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, an ailing woman who was carried by her husband in a trolley rickshaw from Puri to Cuttack dies today at SCB Medical, Cuttack.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sukanti Bhoi.

The woman was brought to SCB Medical College and Hospital on a trolley rickshaw all the way from Puri by her husband, Kabir Bhoi yesterday.

The woman’s husband said he didn’t have money to hire a vehicle and therefore he carried his wife on a trolley rickshaw from Sakhigopal on friday. The duo arrived at SCB in the afternoon after covering a distance of about 70 km.

Immediately, Sukanti was admitted to the surgery ward of the hospital and her treatment started, said SCB Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Maharana.

The hospital authorities conducted an ultrasound of the patient yesterday and found that she had suspected liver malignancy.

However, her health condition deteriorated today morning and she died in the afternoon today, said Maharana.