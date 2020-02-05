Odisha Woman Set To Enter In Guinness World Records
Photo Credit IANS

Odisha woman born with 19 toes, 12 fingers sets new record

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: A woman who lives in Kadapada village of Ganjam district in Odisha was born with 12 fingers and 19 toes. She is doing the rounds on the social media as she is all set to enter the Guinness World Records.

The previous record-holder was Devendra Suthar of Gujarat who has 28 digits (14 fingers and as many toes). Branded as a witch in her village, the 65-year-old woman barely leaves her house in Ganjam because strangers have abused her for her abnormality, local reports say.

As the post went viral, twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote: “Stop making fun out of other people’s misery and misfortune….”

Another wrote, “It’s normal to have added fingers those who don’t like, are abnormal!”

A post read, “She is all set to enter the Guinness World Records book. Last month, a Chinese man born with nine toes on his left foot underwent life-changing surgery to remove the extra toes”.

(IANS)

