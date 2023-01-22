Odisha: Woman attempts to kill husband with boyfriend’s help, duo arrested

Bhubaneswar: A woman and her husband were arrested on charges of attempting to kill her husband with an aim to eliminate him and get married in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar City.

Sabarang Police reportedly arrested one Rabindra and the wife of Sambhunath of Kuamara village under Basudevpur police station limits of Bhadrak district, from the Bhubaneswar airport area yesterday while they were planning to flee to other states.

According to reports, Rabindra and Sambhunath’s wife had decided to marry each other as they were in a relationship. Therefore, they had chalked out a plan to eliminate Sambhunath.

As per their plan, Rabindra attacked Sambhunath with a sharp weapon when he had gone to his father-in-law’s house along with his son and wife for some unknown reasons. However, some villagers rushed to the spot after Sambhunath raised an alarm.

Fearing being caught-up and beaten by the locals, Rabindra and Sambhunath’s wife fled the spot and reached Bhubaneswar with an aim to fly to another state. However, they were arrested by the Sabarang Police after the victim filed a complaint.

Sambhunath is undergoing treatment at the local hospital.