Odisha woman attempts suicide in Gopalpur Police Station, dies

Berhampur: The woman who attempted suicide in front of the Gopalpur Police Station in Ganjam district on Friday afternoon died during treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur later in the night.

The deceased has been identified as Tikina Das, a resident of Jyoti Nagar in the Mandiapalli area of Berhampur.

As per reports, Tikina had regular fights with her husband Sukant Nayak for which she had visited the Mahila Police Station multiple times seeking action in this regard.

Later on Friday, Tikina visited the Gopalpur Police Station and tried to end her life by drinking pesticide. The female staff of the police station rescued her and admitted her to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.