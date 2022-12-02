Odisha woman attempts self-immolation inside Berhampur SDJM Court

Berhampur: A woman on Friday attempted to kill herself inside the SDJM Court in Berhampur. She tried to set herself on fire by pouring kerosene.

Report says, the woman suddenly came inside the SDJM court and tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on her, but the policemen inside the premises of the court rescued her safely.

The exact reason behind this deadly act is still not known. The woman has been detained at the Baidyanathpur police station and have started a probe into the matter.

The woman’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.