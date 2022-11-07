Odisha: Woman attacked in Srimandir, havildar suspended

Puri: In a shocking incident, a woman has been attacked in the famous Srimandir of Puri in Odisha on Monday said reports.

The devotee was allegedly beaten on her head and sustained injuries on her head.

The woman devotee was from Berhampur and was allegedly misbehaved with and beaten by a police havildar near Ghanti Dwara of Puri Srimandir,.

According to reports, she has been admitted to the hospital.

It is noteworthy that, the accused havildar identified as Prashant Dalai has been placed under suspension.

The Puri SP has however said that, a probe will be launched to find out exact consequences that led to the incident.

It is however worth mentioning that the condition of the injured woman is stable.