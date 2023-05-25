Odisha: Woman attacked for asking to marry after 7yrs of relationship!

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a young woman has been critically attacked by a man and his family for asking to marry him after seven years of relationship in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

This incident has been reported from Anandpur police station limits area of ​​Keonjhar district in Odisha. According to the complaint, a man identified as Vasant Mahanth had a relationship with a young woman from Sujanapal village for seven years, said reports.

It was alleged that Vasant had a physical relationship with her with the promise of marriage. Yesterday, the young lady reached the house of Vasant and saw that his engagement ceremony was underway.

On seeing the young woman, Vasant’s family attacked her and took away her mobile phone. The young woman managed to escape and informed the police. Anandpur police has reached and is investigating into the matter.