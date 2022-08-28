Odisha woman arrested for eloping with boyfriend while husband’s funeral pyre was still burning

Kendrapara: The woman, who eloped with her boyfriend while the funeral pyre of her husband was still burning in the cremation ground in Aul area under Rajkanika Police Station limits in Kendrapara district, has been arrested along with her lover.

The Rajkanika police arrested the woman -Ratnamani Das- and her boyfriend -Asit Satpathy- from Jajpur and forwarded them to the court.

According to reports, Ratnamani was married to Rangadhar Das, a priest in Bhamanda village in Rajkanika area of Kendrapara district. The couple has three children.

As per allegations, the woman was in an illicit relationship with Asit Satpathy of her village. It has further been alleged that Ratnamani along with Asit Satpathy has killed the priest.

The two were said to be in an illicit relationship for the last four years. Asit used to visit Ratnamani’s house while her husband Rangadhar was not in the house.

After knowing about this Ratnamani’s son and daughter protested against the illicit love affair of their mother with Asit. However, the woman and her boyfriend used to beat the son and the daughter. They also used to threaten them saying that they would kill their father Rangadhar.

Reportedly, on August 17 people witnessed that Ratnamani was fighting with her husband Rangadhar when he had set out to go to the temple. And later, Ranghadhar went missing.

Rangadhar’s Brother Gangadhar had filed a complaint in this matter at Rajkanika Police Station. After five days, the mutilated body of the priest was recovered near the Similimahara canal.

However, a very unusual incident took place when the last rite of Rangadhar was going on and the funeral pyre was burning as his wife fled from the spot with her boyfriend by holding his hand. A video of the incident had gone viral.