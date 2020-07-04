Odisha woman alleges negligence in treatment in her last audio before committing suicide

Jagatsinghpur: An FIR has been lodged against hospital staff and district administration in the Jagatsinghpur Covid ward couple death case. In this case, after death of a man in the isolation ward of the District Head quarter hospital, his wife had committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan of the isolation ward on Thursday.

A heart wrenching audio recording has surfaced in this connection which is believed to be the last audio by the woman before her death.

According to reports, the couple Nirlipta Bhola and his wife Subhadra of Katijanga village under Earasama block had returned to Jagatsinghpur district from Telangana on June 30. As per COVID-19 guidelines for returnees, they were sent to a quarantine centre in Earasama.

On July 1, Bhola was brought to an isolation ward of the DHH after he fell ill at the quarantine centre. His wife Subhadra also accompanied him to the hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, Bhola complained of chest pain following which his wife approached doctors and informed the family members. However, Bhola died after some time.

Following death of husband, the woman reportedly closed herself inside the room and hanged self from a ceiling fan.