Odisha: Woman, 2 men tied to pole, thrashed over illicit affair in Gajapati dist

Gajapati: In a bizarre incident, a woman and two men were tied to a pole and thrashed by villagers over illicit affair in Gajapati district of Odisha.

The incident took place in the Indira Awas sahi in Manikapur village under Mohana police limits.

Reportedly, the tied-up men are Rabindra Goud of Nuapada village and Santosh Behera of Digapahandi village.

According to reports, the woman is living alone as her husband is working away from home as a labour for the last several years.

It has been alleged that taking advantage of her husband’s absence, the woman has kept illicit relationship with the two men for over one year.

As per the villagers, despite objection, the woman continued the illicit affair.

The villagers allegedly tied up the three and thrashed them in-front of everybody.

According to sources, the woman is mother of above twelve children.

After being informed, the police reached the spot, rescued the tied up men and took them to the police station.