Odisha witnesses the last solar eclipse of the decade

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed the last solar eclipse of the decade today which appeared in partial form.

People in the large number are turned up at Pathani Samant Planetarium in Bhubaneswar where the special arrangement has been made for safe observation of the solar eclipse with all precautionary measures.

The solar eclipse which began at 8.20 am was visible despite a cloudy sky and thrilled the masses.

Enthusiasm also gripped the denizens in the religious town Puri where people witnessed this rare celestial spectacle to have an experience of lifetime.

Related News
State

Crocodile Census: Bhitarkanika to remain closed for visitors…

State

Minor girl rape and murder case: Congress observes 12 hr…

State

Pakistan Army spokesperson’s controversial tweet on Odisha

State

Odia actress lands in trouble for allegedly duping youth

While the solar eclipse being witnessed today will appear in an annular form over a broad belt stretching from Saudi Arabia to Guam, only Southern India will have the privilege to observe it in the same way.

Experts have advised people not to witness the solar eclipse in the naked eye which may result in eye damage and even permanent blindness. It can be seen through special filter glasses that cut off 99 per cent of the Sun’s visible rays and block all harmful radiations.

The traditional method of viewing the Sun in turmeric water during the eclipse is considered as highly unsafe and unscientific.

The partial eclipse will come to an end at 11.05 am.

You might also like
State

Crocodile Census: Bhitarkanika to remain closed for visitors till January 4

State

Minor girl rape and murder case: Congress observes 12 hr bandh in Nabarangpur

State

Pakistan Army spokesperson’s controversial tweet on Odisha

State

Odia actress lands in trouble for allegedly duping youth

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.