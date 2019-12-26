Odisha witnesses the last solar eclipse of the decade

Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed the last solar eclipse of the decade today which appeared in partial form.

People in the large number are turned up at Pathani Samant Planetarium in Bhubaneswar where the special arrangement has been made for safe observation of the solar eclipse with all precautionary measures.

The solar eclipse which began at 8.20 am was visible despite a cloudy sky and thrilled the masses.

Enthusiasm also gripped the denizens in the religious town Puri where people witnessed this rare celestial spectacle to have an experience of lifetime.

While the solar eclipse being witnessed today will appear in an annular form over a broad belt stretching from Saudi Arabia to Guam, only Southern India will have the privilege to observe it in the same way.

Experts have advised people not to witness the solar eclipse in the naked eye which may result in eye damage and even permanent blindness. It can be seen through special filter glasses that cut off 99 per cent of the Sun’s visible rays and block all harmful radiations.

The traditional method of viewing the Sun in turmeric water during the eclipse is considered as highly unsafe and unscientific.

The partial eclipse will come to an end at 11.05 am.