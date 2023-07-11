Odisha witnesses change in weather conditions, rainfall alert extended till July 14

Bhubaneswar: The coastal regions of Odisha are experiencing a significant change in weather, with cloudy weather conditions and moderate rainfall prevailing throughout the day.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall today in eight districts. These are, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Nabarangapur, and Malkangiri. These districts are likely to witness rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm today. There are also chances of thunder and lightning in some areas.

An additional yellow warning has been issued for ten districts, alerting people to expect rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Forecasts suggest that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in these districts tomorrow. The meteorological department has extended the rainfall alert until July 14, for various locations.

The state has experienced a scarcity in rainfall this season. Till now, there has been a rainfall deficit of 27 percent from the expected average rainfall. So far, the state has received an average rainfall of 222.7 mm. The highest amount of rainfall has been recorded at Devgarh while Kalahandi has recorded the least.