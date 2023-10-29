Odisha witnessed the devasting super cyclone 24 years ago, survivors still recall the horror

Bhubaneswar: It been 24 years, Odisha had witnessed the devastating super cyclone on October 29, 1999. This day is being celebrated as Natural Disaster Preparedness Day.

In 1999, the super cyclone touched Odisha with a wind speed of over 250 km/hr and made landfall near Paradip between Ersama and Balikuda with the highest wind speed of 260 kmph killing 9,843 people officially.

The storm led to intense rainfall and affected 14 coastal districts, 28 coastal towns including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

At least 13 million people including 3.3 million children, 5 million women and nearly 3.5 million elderly people were affected. Livestock death count stood at over 3 lakh. More than 16 lakh houses were damaged, 23000 houses washed away, 7 lakh houses fully damaged and 8 lakh houses partially damaged.

On the Natural Disaster Preparedness Day, OSDMA has organized a mini marathon at Kalinga Stadium. More than 500 children participated in this program.

This marathon shared the message of preparedness and warning for dealing with disasters with the effects of the great storm that occurred on October 29, 1999. This year’s theme is Empowered ‘Group Safe Odisha’.

After receiving information about disaster, awareness should be raised about what to do during disaster, after disaster.

Because awareness is safety, especially during disasters. If we can give our 100 percent then we can fight during the disaster in time, informs Minister Tushar Kanti Behera.

On this occasion, Minister Tusar Kanti Behera, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrat Sahu along with OSDMA workers were present at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.