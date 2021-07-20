Odisha witness decline trend in Covid-19 deaths

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A total of 56 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Related News

Odisha Covid death toll crosses 5000 mark

Odisha Covid death toll nears to 5000 mark

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 56 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,172.

Khurda district registered highest Covid-19 deaths at 19 deaths, followed by Sundergarh at ( 8), Bargarh and Mayurbhanj district (6 each), Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Puri (3 each), Malkangiri (2), Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput and Sambalpur(1 each).

 

You might also like
Nation

India sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 death count

State

Parlakhemundi ACF death: Wife alleges Soumyaranjan of having extra-martial affair

State

Odisha reports 2,085 Covid-19 positive cases today

State

Bahuda Yatra 2021: Holy Trinity To Return Srimandir

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.