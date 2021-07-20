Odisha witness decline trend in Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 56 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 56 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,172.

Khurda district registered highest Covid-19 deaths at 19 deaths, followed by Sundergarh at ( 8), Bargarh and Mayurbhanj district (6 each), Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Puri (3 each), Malkangiri (2), Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput and Sambalpur(1 each).