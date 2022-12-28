Odisha winter: Temperatures rising in the state, respite from cold in coming days

Bhubaneswar: The entire state of Odisha is shivering due to cold. However, the temperatures have risen a bit. The sea wind flowing in the lower atmosphere is causing the temperatures to go up. However, the temperatures are expected to remain the same for the next four to five days. There won’t be any major changes in the night temperature either. The IMD has however predicted heavy fog in various places. The temperature at night is staying constant around 20 degrees in most places.

While the lowest temperature in the state has been recorded at Semiliguda at eight degrees, G. Udayagiri has recorded temperature of 8.5 degrees. The temperature in Koraput is nine degrees, while that in Phulbani is 10 degrees. The lowest temperatures in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been recorded at 17.6 and 18 degrees respectively.

Due to high pressure in coastal Odisha, heavy fog was formed on Sunday night as well as Monday morning.