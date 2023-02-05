State

Odisha: Winter chill to increase as night temperature to drop in next 4-5 days

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that the winter chill in Odisha is likely to increase as the night temperature is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the winter chill to increase in Odisha as the night temperature is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 4-5 days in different districts of the state.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days: 

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2023):

  • Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2023):

  • Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.
  • Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2023 up to 0830hrsIST of 08.02.2023):

  • Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.
  • Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, Jajpur.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2023):

  • Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2023):

  • Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.
