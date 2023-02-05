Odisha: Winter chill to increase as night temperature to drop in next 4-5 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that the winter chill in Odisha is likely to increase as the night temperature is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the winter chill to increase in Odisha as the night temperature is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 4-5 days in different districts of the state.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2023):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2023):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2023 up to 0830hrsIST of 08.02.2023):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, Jajpur.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2023):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2023):