Odisha Wins Awards for iLMS and State COVID Dashboard

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha that the State government’s 5Ts (of Teamwork, Technology, Transparency & Timely delivery for Transformation) has won two prizes.

The Integrated Legal Monitoring System (iLMS) and COVID Dashboard of Odisha government have won prizes at the recently-concluded Tech Sabha Awards.

The iLMS has been awarded enterprise applications (ERP/CSM/CRM) category while the State’s COVID Dashboard won the award for excellence in analytics & big data applications category.