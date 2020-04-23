Odisha Will Put ‘Quarantine Mark’ With Indelible Ink On People Returning To The State

Bhubaneswar: Every person after returning from other states shall be stamped with date in indelible ink. This will be a quarantine stamp.

Various state governments have started using indelible ink, used during voting, to stamp the hands of people who have been kept under home quarantine for coronavirus.

Required quantity of indelible ink will be procured from Mysore. New guidelines have been issued by Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner.