Odisha will produce vaccines in a scale of 10 times world’s population

Bhubaneswar: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian visited the Sapigen Biologix Vaccine plant at Odisha Biotech Park in Andharua of Bhubaneswar today.

The plant, which is in its final phase of commissioning, will have a capacity to produce 2.4 cr doses of different vaccines per day. With its full capacity, this facility in Odisha will be the biggest vaccine producing plant in the country.

Pandian visited all the sub units and interacted with the management and employees and instructed all Government agencies to assist in the commissioning of the plant within the next 3 months.

This plant is coming up with an investment of Rs 1500 crores, led by Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech park fame.

This state of the art plant is creating 1500 direct employment, and most of them are being hired locally from Odisha. The plant plans to produce 15 plus different vaccines for diseases like cholera, malaria, etc.

The variety of vaccines produced in Bhubaneswar will be supplied to many parts of the world and will strengthen the name for Odisha in the field of biotechnology. This project is in complete sync with the motto of HCM and Odisha that Every Life is Precious. With vaccines from here, millions of lives will be safeguarded around the world.

Pandian has assured all help from the government and also informed of the recently approved biotechnology policy, which has been approved by HCM Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet. He expressed confidence that with this large anchor manufacturing plant, many other complementary biotechnology related product companies will get attracted to the Odisha Biotech Park, bringing major investments and creating jobs in this speciality field.