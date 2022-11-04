Odisha: Will Archana Nag reveal some big names to ED?

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is slated to question Archana Nag about the people who were involved with her on Friday.

It is noteworthy that the ED had registered a case against four accused people including Archana Nag on November 2, 2022.

It is noteworthy that, a five-member team has been assigned under the leadership of Assistant Director to probe into the matter.

They had asked for the copy of the FIR.

However, it is expected that Archana Nag might reveal the name of some important people who were involved financial transactions with her to the ED officials today.