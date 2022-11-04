Odisha: Will Archana Nag reveal some big names to ED?

By Sudeshna Panda 0
archana nag in ed

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is slated to question Archana Nag about the people who were involved with her on Friday.

It is noteworthy that the ED had registered a case against four accused people including Archana Nag on November 2, 2022. 

It is noteworthy that, a five-member team has been assigned under the leadership of Assistant Director to probe into the matter. 

They had asked for the copy of the FIR.

However, it is expected that Archana Nag might reveal the name of some important people who were involved  financial transactions with her to the ED officials today.

You might also like
State

Watch: Virtual darshan of Dhabaleswar live

State

India winning historic hockey bronze has had a massive impact on village youngsters:…

State

Unidentified animal attack in Odisha, 60 goats dead

State

12 illegal ticket agents arrested from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.