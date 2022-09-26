Odisha: Wild tusker tramples man to death in Dhenkanal, wife critical

Dhenkanal: An incident of man animal conflict has come to fore from Dhenkanal district. As in a tragic incident, a wild tusker attacked an elderly couple, wherein the man was trampled to death and his wife was reported critical today in Chandapur village under Pangatira forest section of Mahabirod range in Dhenkanal forest division here in Odisha today in the wee hours of morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Behera and his wife as Tara Behera. Besides, both are residents of Kaunsainali sahi.

According to reports, the couple was going to attend nature’s call in Natanali near their house in the early hours of morning.

Soon, the couple encountered a wild elephant on their way. Suddenly, the wild tusker attacked the couple. As a result, the couple sustained critical injuries following the deadly attack of the tusker.

On being informed, the forest officers reached the spot and rused the couple to Kamakhyanagr hospital for treatment.

However, Ramesh was declared brought dead by the doctors and his wife is undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village following the unfortunate demise of Ramesh.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on July 10, an elephant trampled a woman to death in Balasore district of Odisha in the wee hours of Sunday and the incident was reported from Khaira Tehsil.