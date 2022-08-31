Odisha: Wife Strangled To Death, Husband Alleges Murder!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man has alleged that his wife has been strangled to death in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

The man has been identified as Ananta Narayan Nath.

The incident has been reported from Shastri Nagar area under Kharvela Nagar police limits of Bhubaneswar.

The man has alleged that the dead body of the woman has strangulation marks on her neck, he has filed a complaint with the police.

The deceased has been identified as Subhashree Mohapatra. The body has been sent for post mortem by the police.