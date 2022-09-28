Odisha: Wife Killed, Husband Critical In Road Accident

Ghatagaon: A woman was killed and her husband sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck dashed against them near Mangalpur under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Somabari Munda, wife of Rabi Munda, a resident of Nusuripasi village of Ghatagaon block.

According to reports, the duo had gone to Patana for some work and while returning back home near Enjal Dhaba, a speeding truck knocked them down and fled from the scene.

Following which, Sombari Munda died on the spot and Rabi sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, the fire officials reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Patana Community Health Centre (CHC).

Later, the police reached and have started an investigation into the matter.

Recently, two persons have been killed and one is critical as an unknown vehicle hit the bike in Kendrapara district of Odisha.