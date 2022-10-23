Odisha: White owl spotted in Puri Mahalakshmi mandir, devotees on cloud 9

Puri: A rare white owl has been spotted in the famous Mahalakshmi mandir of Jagannath Temple in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday.

The rare white owl has been recovered by a sevayat identified as Madhusudhan Singhar.

The white owl has later been handed over to the forest department. The white owl is considered as a lucky charm by many.

The devotees in Jagannath temple were excited to see the owl in the temple of Mahalakshmi and a huge crowd gathered to see it.

It is noteworthy that in Hinduism, Laxmi the Hindu goddess of money and wealth, rides an owl. It is believed that if a white owl enters a home it is a good omen and is related to flow of wealth or money into that home.

White owls signify that something big shall happen or caution should be taken on what one is doing or about to do.