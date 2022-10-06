Odisha: Whirlwind forms over Bay of Bengal, yellow warning issued for 10 districts

Bhubaneswar: The rainfall continues at coastal areas of the state due to an active whirlwind over the Bay of Bengal. Besides, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall to 10 districts, which includes the southern parts of the state.

As per reports, another whirlwind has emerged at the south central part of the Bay of Bengal.

It is to be noted that yesterday, the whirlwind which was active near Andhra Pradesh coastal and adjacent areas is currently active over south coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Besides a turf line has been extended from Andhra Pradesh to Central Uttar Pradesh.

Along with this, South West Monsoon is active in the state, due to which the state is witnessing continuous rainfall.

According to the recent forecast, the weather will remain the same till October 9.

As per the forecast, the yellow warning of heavy rainfall on October 9 has been issued for Ganjam, Koraput, Rayadaga and Puri.

The weather is likely to change after 48 hours, informed by IMD.