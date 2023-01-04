Odisha: WhatsApp helpline number for FIH Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has launched a WhatsApp helpline number for FIH Hockey World Cup on Wednesday, said reports.

The Commissionerate Police has launched a helpline number – ‘7377770070’.

The Helpline number for all events and traffic-related information.

It is noteworthy that, FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 is just nine days away. Odisha is the host to the hockey matches this year.

The World Cup matches are scheduled to be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 12, 2023

After the Indian team, the Netherlands team has arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar today.

In the 2018 edition of Men’s World Cup team Netherlands were the silver medalists. It is noteworthy that, team Netherlands has won the Men’s Hockey World Cup three times till date.

It is worth mentioning that the Netherlands team is placed in Pool C along with Malaysia, New Zealand and Chile.