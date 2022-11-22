Odisha: Wedding of young scientist Sesha Kisan held: Watch

Sambalpur: The most sought after wedding of young scientist Sesha Kisan was held yesterday night in Rairakhol area in Sambalpur district of Odisha. He tied the nuptial knot with the beautiful Jayshree of Baliapala area of Balasore district.

As per reports, the marriage was held with pomp and show. The scientist groom set out in a barat procession from his house accompanied by music and reached the Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap where the marriage was solemnized with Hindu Vedic rituals.

Sesha Kisan had lost his parents as a child. However, he struggled a lot and finally achieved his target. Sunanda Pradhan of Adarsha Nagar in Rairakhol and his wife became the father and mother of Sesha Kisan in the marriage.

During his childhood once Sesha had met Sunanda and his wife while he was returning from Bhubaneswar in a train. From there they got introduced and gradually a relationship started. Finally they became the father and mother of the young scientist.

Sunanda has told to media that Sesha Kisan will keep his words that he has given to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. After returning from Germany he had said the CM to do something for Odisha and people of Odisha.

Following his marriage Sesha Kisan looks very happy. He has said that now he will do something for his birth place. He has also said that his wife Jayshree will help him in this endeavour.

On the other hand Harekrushna Jena, the father in law of Sesha has said that he is very happy to get Sesha as his son in law. He has got success following staunch struggle, he said. He has become an inspiration for today’s generation. While his marriage was held yesterday night, today his marriage feast will be organised.