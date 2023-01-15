Odisha weather update: yellow warning issued in several states for dense fog

Bhubaneswar: A western storm is expected to be active in the state towards January 17. As a result of this, a few places in Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal districts might experience light to medium amount of rainfall. With this, the temperature in the state is expected to increase, and the cold will go down, said the Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar.

As per the information provided by the MeT, humid air containing warm condensation flowing from the oceans has caused the temperature in the state to gradually go up since last night. On the other hand, due to high pressure, a dense cloud cover has been formed in the coastal as well as adjoining areas of Odisha. Talcher experienced a very heavy fog cover. The visibility was compromised beyond 20 meters. Similarly, the visibility in Angul, Jajpur, and Chandbali was 50 meters, in Cuttack it was 90 meters, and in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, and Dhenkanal the visibility was limited to 100 meters.

According to reports, due to the possibility of dense fog, a yellow warning has been issued to seven districts today. The districts include Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, and Dhenkanal. Yeserday the lowest night temperature had been recorded at 5.5 degrees in G.Udayagiri. Similarly the temperatures recorded at Phulbani, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack were 8.5 degrees, 16.3 degrees, and 17 degrees respectively.

The temperature in Rourkela was between 13 to 16 degrees on Friday. Meanwhile the humidity there was between 75 to 85 per cent.