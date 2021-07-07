Odisha weather update: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall issued for 8 districts

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for eight districts of Odisha. The weather department said that heavy rainfall very likely to occur till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargarh,” said the weatherman in its latest bulletin.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, added the weatherman.