Odisha weather update: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall issued for 8 districts

By WCE 3
Rain
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for eight districts of Odisha. The weather department said that heavy rainfall very likely to occur till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Related News

23 districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorms, lightning…

Lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur over 10…

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargarh,” said the weatherman in its latest bulletin.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, added the weatherman.

You might also like
State

Odisha primary school students deprived of online classes to get doorstep teaching

State

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for over 6000 vacant posts

State

Bhubaneswar: Police bust mysterious death of youth near Raj Bhawan in May

State

Cabinet Reshuffle: Odisha MP Pratap Sarangi Resigns From Modi Cabinet

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.