Odisha weather update: temperature rising in state, foggy mornings expected

Bhubaneswar: The temperatures throughout various parts of the state have constantly been on the rise since the past few days. In accordance with this, the meteorological department in Bhubaneswar has informed that the temperature in various major cities of Odisha might cross 30 degrees today.

It has been predicted that the highest temperature in Bhubaneswar today will be 32.8 degrees. Meanwhile in Sambalpur, the temperature will reach 33.2 degrees. In Boudh it will be 33 degrees. In Jharsuguda temperatures will reach 32.8 degrees. Angul will experience temperature as high as 32.7 degrees. The highest temperature in Bhadrak will be 32.5 degrees. Meanwhile, the higest temperature in Sonepur is expected to reach as high as 32.3 degrees.

While it is expected that there will be no change in the minimum night temperature in Odisha, many districts are likely to experience fog.

Shallow to moderate fog are expected over one or two places in the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, and Jajpur.

Capital city Bhubaneswar is expected to see fog in the morning followed by mainly clear sky later during the day.

Moderate fog is expected in Cuttack. Rourkela is also expected to start off with foggy morning, with a clear sky later.